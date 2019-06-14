A Dandy Comedy Show presents the best in stand up, located at one of Milwaukee’s newest (and perhaps only) hybrid vintage store/event space. If you want laughs while also having access to a deal on a chair from the ’60s, this is the show for you. Join us Friday, June 14 at 8pm at Dandy on Vliet St.

With headliner, Nate Abshire (MPLS)

Featuring Rich D'Amore (MKE/MAD) and Mike Kobin (MKE)

a guest spot by Elisa Salvat (MKE)

Hosted by Carly Malison (MKE)

Dandy - Midventurous Modern

Stuff for sale. Style for hire. Space for rent. Dandy is a dream that somehow came true for its owners, Ryan and Jess (Day + Anderson = Dandy). Since October of 2017, the couple has preserved and transformed their old Milwaukee space into a jack-of-all-trades hot spot. Vintage furniture/décor/clothing in the front, event/production/performance space in the back. Getting married? Have an event? Want to collaborate? Get in touch! 414-982-5020 | shop@livedandy.com | @livedandy