Dangerous Folk Duo Concert

Doug Esty and David HB Drake of the Dangerous Folk trio (sorry, Julie is out of town Saturday) will be singing familiar and sing-along folk songs of the 60's and 70's at The Steaming Cup in Waukesha Saturday April 7th at 7-9pm. There is no admission charge. It's guy’s night out with the duo most likely to appear on a cough drop box (and if you get that, you're old enough to remember the music too!)