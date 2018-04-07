Dangerous Folk Duo Concert
Steaming Cup (Waukesha) 340 W. Main St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53186
Doug Esty and David HB Drake of the Dangerous Folk trio (sorry, Julie is out of town Saturday) will be singing familiar and sing-along folk songs of the 60's and 70's at The Steaming Cup in Waukesha Saturday April 7th at 7-9pm. There is no admission charge. It's guy’s night out with the duo most likely to appear on a cough drop box (and if you get that, you're old enough to remember the music too!)
Info
Steaming Cup (Waukesha) 340 W. Main St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53186 View Map
Concerts, Live Music/Performance