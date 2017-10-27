Dangerous Folk present "Blowing in the Wind", a sing-along concert of those favorite songs that we all remember from Peter, Paul, and Mary, the Kingston Trio, Pete Seeger, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, John Denver and more. David HB Drake and Julie Thompson of the Dangerous Folk trio lead those good old songs we grew up on in the days of “Make Love not War” that resonate in today’s world. Dangerous Folk has opened for the Kingston Trio and has performed at festivals, rallies, arts councils, and fine arts centers in Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois.

Call 414-702-6053 or Visit www.dangerousfolk.com for information.