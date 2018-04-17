Daughtry w/Sinclair

s the frontman for the band bearing his name, Daughtry has become one of the most visible and consistent rock & roll torchbearers of the 21st Century. Since rising to prominence on the fifth season of American Idol, he has released four albums, all of which reached the Billboard Top Ten and have combined sales of over 8 million copies in the U.S. Daughtry’s stage presence is honest and compelling, proving his mission to consistently push the limits of his creativity.