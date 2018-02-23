Dave Bayles Quartet

Google Calendar - Dave Bayles Quartet - 2018-02-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dave Bayles Quartet - 2018-02-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dave Bayles Quartet - 2018-02-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - Dave Bayles Quartet - 2018-02-23 00:00:00

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045

For the past 30 years, Dave Bayles has been riding the cymbals and beating the toms that keep Milwaukee swinging. As a member of the Wisconsin Conservatory’s jazz sextet, We Six, Bayles is the go-to drummer for local musicians and journeymen jazz cats passing through town. On Feb. 23 at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, Bayles leads his own quartet for a night of hard-driving hard bop, ballads and blues. (Tyler Friedman)

Info
Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - Dave Bayles Quartet - 2018-02-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dave Bayles Quartet - 2018-02-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dave Bayles Quartet - 2018-02-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - Dave Bayles Quartet - 2018-02-23 00:00:00