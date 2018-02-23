Dave Bayles Quartet
Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045
For the past 30 years, Dave Bayles has been riding the cymbals and beating the toms that keep Milwaukee swinging. As a member of the Wisconsin Conservatory’s jazz sextet, We Six, Bayles is the go-to drummer for local musicians and journeymen jazz cats passing through town. On Feb. 23 at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, Bayles leads his own quartet for a night of hard-driving hard bop, ballads and blues. (Tyler Friedman)
Info
Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045 View Map
Concerts