Dave Bayles Quartet

For the past 30 years, Dave Bayles has been riding the cymbals and beating the toms that keep Milwaukee swinging. As a member of the Wisconsin Conservatory’s jazz sextet, We Six, Bayles is the go-to drummer for local musicians and journeymen jazz cats passing through town. On Feb. 23 at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, Bayles leads his own quartet for a night of hard-driving hard bop, ballads and blues. (Tyler Friedman)