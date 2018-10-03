Dave Miller Blues/Jazz Trio w/Mike Cascio & Hal Miller (6:30pm)
10/3/18 (Wednesday): Dave Miller Blues and Jazz Trio with Mike Cascio and Hal Miller coming to the Cheel from 6:30 pm-9:30 pm, 105 S Main Street, Thiensville, WI 53092.
Enjoy your delicious dinner as you listen to all the blues and jazz you can use! Learn more about the cheel at http://www.thecheel.com
