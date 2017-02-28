Dave Rudolph w/Kylar Kuzio

Event time: 8pm

Dave Rudolf is a long time performer and a multi award winning singer/songwriter who is releasing his 31st and 32nd Album right now (All Folked Up Vol 3 and Let It Roll)…He's a Gold Record, Grammy nominated artist, 15 time nominee for Entertainer of the Year awards from NACA( The National Association for Campus Activities), has 32 albums many of which have won various awards. He is an award winning childrens' author, wrote for Disney, did a TV pilot for the All New Captain Kangaroo several years back, written for Second City, and lots more stuff we won't bore you with…Dave is currently touring in support of his new CD.. He's shared the stage with The Beach Boys, The Everly Brothers, The Mamma and Pappas, Steve Goodman, John Hartford, The Smother Brothers, Michael Smith, Megon McDonough, The Gatlin Brothers, Sha Na Na, and weirdly back in the day, Cheech and Chong to name a few…His latest CDs are getting national airplay on various radio stations throughout the country…He also has writing workshops and music Biz workshops should you be interested....

Price: $6.00 donation