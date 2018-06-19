Dave Stone in Milwaukee!

DAVE STONE returns to Milwaukee on Tuesday, June 19! Dave is a hilarious comic that has been seen on television and at comedy festivals across the country. Don't miss the co-host of "The Boogie Monster" podcast when he swings into The Underground Collaborative for one night only!

Also Featuring:

AJ Grill (MKE)

Carly Malison (MKE)

Carter Deems (MKE)

About Dave Stone:

Based in Los Angeles by way of Atlanta, Dave Stone made his television debut on "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson" in 2013 and in the same year was selected to the prestigious "New Faces" roster of the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. Since then, he has been seen on season 8 of NBC's "Last Comic Standing", Viceland's "Flophouse", and Travel Channel's "Cheat Day Chow Down". When not headlining clubs across the country, Dave regularly tours with Craig Ferguson. He also can be heard voicing several characters on Adult Swim's "Squidbillies", co-hosting his new paranormal podcast "The Boogie Monster" with Kyle Kinane, and hosting his weekly alt-country radio show "The Gravy Boat".

at The Underground Collaborative

161 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53213

(Lower Level of the Grand Ave, below TJ Maxx)

Presented by: Milwaukee Comedy