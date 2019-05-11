David Crosby & Friends

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and co-founder of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, David Crosby is making a stop at the Pabst Theater. Joining him will be five musical friends, collectively and affectionately known as the ‘Skytrails Band.’ Crosby is in the midst of an incredibly creative and powerful period, showcasing his skills as the brilliant songwriter that he is. On this tour, he will be performing some of his best loved songs and greatest hits from all across his illustrious career, alongside material from the Skytrails album, plus a few surprises as well.

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
