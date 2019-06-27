David R. Harper: A Mouth-Shaped Room

Hours: Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Admission: $10/adult, $7/student & senior (62+), free for museum members, children 12 & under and active military. Group tours are available for ten or more people.

Philadelphia-based artist David R. Harper transforms the Villa Terrace into an illusory world of historic fiction as he activates the entire house with sculpture, transformed objects, and installations. Harper references the museum’s history as a decorative arts museum by using images and objects influenced by various eras, such as Greco-Roman figures, plant and animal studies from the 19th century, handmade wood vitrines, and stained glass. Suggesting that traditional ways of categorizing art genres and movements are permeable and changing, Harper composes his installations in imaginative ways that combine contemporary sensibilities with a reverence for the past.

Opening Reception and Catalogue Release:

Thursday, July 11, 2019 | 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Members’ preview 5:30 to 6:00 p.m.

Artist talk with David R. Harper 7:00 p.m.