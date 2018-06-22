David Ramirez has a voice like a tall tale, one minute strong and thick, the next threadbare and careworn. It (Ramirez’s voice) dominates the songs. It wafts above the melody, harmonies, and percussion like a dark and smoky omen. A must see intimate Back Room show and just $14 bucks!

As part of the Bootleg Tour, all shows are being recorded – a download link will be emailed to all online ticket buyers after the show.