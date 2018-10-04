David Roth in Concert

Beulah Brinton House 2590 S. Superior St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

David Roth strikes many chords, hearts, and minds with his unique songs, offbeat observations, moving stories, sense of the hilarious, and powerful singing and subject matter. David’s songs have found their way to Carnegie Hall, the United Nations, several Chicken Soup for the Soul books, the Kennedy Center, on Peter, Paul, & Mary’s “Discovered”, the Kingston Trio’s “Born at the Right Time”, and NASA’s Goddard Space Center. David has earned top honors at premier songwriter competitions – Kerrville (TX) and Falcon Ridge (NY) – and taken his music to a wide variety of venues in this and other countries full-time for three decades.

Artist Info at: www.davidrothmusic.com

Beulah Brinton House 2590 S. Superior St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Kids & Family, Live Music/Performance
4147026053
