David Wake Sextet
Blu Bar & Lounge at the Pfister 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A backbone of some of the most successful Milwaukee acts of the last decade, including De La Buena and Kings Go Forth, David Wake and his sextet will provide the soundtrack to Blu’s New Year’s Eve. For those looking to start their evening early, blues and jazz singer Janet O’Mahony will perform from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Info
Blu Bar & Lounge at the Pfister 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance