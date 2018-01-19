About the DaVinci & Michelangelo: The Titans Experience Performance:

In this “tour de force” performance…”DaVinci & Michelangelo: The Titans Experience” theater performance returns to the Pabst Theater. Mark Rodgers, Curator of the DaVinci Machines and Michelangelo Exhibitions for North America, will take you and the audience on a fantastic, awe-inspiring journey through the Italian Renaissance as seen through the eyes of these two, monumental geniuses. This original, theater performance is a non-stop, multi-media event featuring movies, videos, 3-D animations, and images of DaVinci and Michelangelo’s inventions, machines, sketches, codices, paintings, and sculptures. Rodgers compares and contrasts the incredible lives of Leonardo and Michelangelo as never before, relating them to our world today with our contemporary geniuses of Les Paul, Van Cliburn, Paul McCartney, Jacque Cousteau and the General Motors 350 cubic inch engine, as we strive to discover our own “inner” Michelangelo and DaVinci.