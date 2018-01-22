Jordan Acker Anderson, an associate professor of art in the School of Arts and Design, is exhibiting the work from her semester-long sabbatical at the Mount Mary University Marian Art Gallery.

The exhibit, titled “The Day Continues to Return,” invites viewers to reflect upon peace and interconnectedness. Acker Anderson offers her work as an invitation to contemplate inner peace as it relates to global affairs and daily existence.

“My compositions develop out of a process of call and response between states of disruption and integration,” she said.

Jordan Acker Anderson completed her Masters of Fine Arts at the University of Iowa and her Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Acker Anderson’s interest in social justice motivates the imagery within her compositions. She uses personal iconography to explore universal themes of service, life force, breath, instinct, survival, nature, time and ritual. Painting becomes an act of meditation, or a means to transform her response to cultural injustices into symbolic abstraction.

Her award-winning work has been shown internationally. She is a member of the Wisconsin Visual Artists, Wisconsin Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, Mid America Print Council, Milwaukee Area Teachers of Art, National/Wisconsin Art Education Association

Anderson’s exhibit is on display through February 16. She will also offer a lecture on her work at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7 on campus, followed by a reception from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Marian Gallery.

Gallery Hours and Information

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Marian Gallery is located on the first level of Caroline Hall. For information on the gallery space or show schedule, contact Josh Anderson, (414) 930-3108, andersojo@mtmary.edu or register your email now.