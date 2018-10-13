Day of Pink Show at Southridge Mall

On Saturday, Oct. 13, Southridge Mall will host the Day of Pink Show in Center Court. From 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., various healthcare and selfcare providers, with a fun side of pink, will be onsite for attendees to peruse. Vendors will include Children’s Hospital Community Services, Ideal Image, Vena Vein Institute by Allure Medical and more. Additionally, Pink Heals Lake Country will be in attendance along with Tonya the Pink Fire Truck, a moving memorial that promotes awareness of breast cancer and recognizes those who have lost their battle to cancer, and also celebrates those who have won their fight.