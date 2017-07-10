DCA Hosts Motown Legends The Temptations

Event time: 8pm

On Thursday, July 20, at 8 p.m., Motown legends The Temptations will take the stage at Door Community Auditorium (DCA) in Fish Creek.

For more than fifty years, The Temptations have been a hit-making machine, releasing dozens of records and selling out performances worldwide. An essential fixture on the original Motown scene, The Temptations began their musical life in Detroit in the early ’60s. In 1964, after recording Smokey Robinson’s “The Way You Do the Things You Do,” they became stars.

A steady avalanche of hits followed their breakthrough success, including “My Girl,” “Get Ready,” and “I Wish It Would Rain.” Throughout the many changes time has wrought in popular culture and the group’s personnel, The Temptations have retained their signature flair, flash, and musical excellence. “Great singing,” says founding member Otis Williams, “will always prevail.”

The Temptations’ current lineup consists of Otis Williams, Ron Tyson, Terry Weeks, Larry Braggs, and Willie Greene, Jr. This show will also include a horn section made up of some of northeast Wisconsin’s best horn players.

The Guardian calls The Temptations “silvery and startling…effortlessly beautiful.”

The Temptations’ performance is made possible with support from underwriting sponsors Don and Carol Kress, headlining sponsor Main Street Market, and supporting sponsors The Cordon Family Foundation and a friend of the Auditorium.

The Temptations will perform at DCA at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 20. Tickets for the concert range from $60 to $85. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.

