DCA Presents “We Shall Overcome”

On Tuesday, February 19, Door Community Auditorium (DCA) will present “We Shall Overcome,” an electrifying, multifaceted musical tribute to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Inspired by the words and action of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., “We Shall Overcome” showcases repertoire from the African-American music traditions that moved generations of civil rights activists and defenders, interwoven with spoken word from Dr. King’s recorded speeches.

“We Shall Overcome” ties together a living lineage of music and culture that includes traditional gospel, modern gospel, classical, jazz, Broadway, and spirituals—from Aretha Franklin to Wynton Marsalis, from Duke Ellington to Stevie Wonder, from Nina Simone to Donny Hathaway, and from traditional spirituals to music from “The Wiz.”

Producer and musical director Damien Sneed’s unique understanding of each of these genres allows him to cover vast musical territory in a single performance. In his storied career, Sneed has conducted major original works for Wynton Marsalis, accompanied Jessye Norman, collaborated with Lawrence Brownlee, and toured extensively with Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, and the Clark Sisters.

Wynton Marsalis says, “Damien Sneed…brings positivity, optimism and thoroughness to every occasion. His talent stretches across traditional divisions. In the realest sense, he uses his artistry to make our world a better place.”

The performance will also include a choir of local Door County singers.

The DCA winter season is sponsored by Dahl Law Firm and Ross Estate Planning. DCA’s Education & Outreach partners include Friends of Gibraltar and Gibraltar Schools.

“We Shall Overcome” will take place at DCA at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19. Tickets for the concert range from $25 to $48, or $10 for students. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.