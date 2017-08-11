DCA Presents: Birds of Chicago and Luther Dickinson & The Cooperators

Event time: 8pm

DCA Presents Two Returning Favorites on August 21: Birds of Chicago and Luther Dickinson & The Cooperators

On Monday, August 21, Door Community Auditorium (DCA) will bring a double-bill of Door County favorites back to its stage: “secular gospel” band Birds of Chicago and north Mississippi blues outfit Luther Dickinson & The Cooperators. The concert will begin at 8 p.m.

Birds of Chicago have been beloved in Door County since they began playing on Washington Island in the 1990s as JT and The Clouds. Birds of Chicago evolved out of JT & The Clouds into a musical collective centered around the group’s primary songwriter, JT Nero, and acclaimed vocalist Allison Russell. Now an internationally touring band with a fervent fan following, Birds of Chicago bring their joyful rock and roll psalms back to their Door County home base.

NPR says, “Nero and Russell like to describe the music they make as ‘secular gospel.’ As it turns out, that descriptor is well-earned: They show us a way to fully live with the awareness that nothing’s forever and everything’s at stake.”

Luther Dickinson first appeared on the DCA stage last year as part of the inaugural Blues and Roots Fest with his band North Mississippi Allstars. This year, fresh off a Grammy nomination for his album “Blues & Ballads (A Folksinger’s Songbook: Volumes I & II),” Dickinson returns to DCA, this time with his band The Cooperators. Dickinson, known for wiry guitar riffs and expressive vocals, will join with his band to bring a little bit of Beale Street to Fish Creek.

Glide Magazine says Dickinson plays with “a resonance impossible to miss.”

The August 21 concert is made possible with support from major sponsors The Fireside Restaurant and Parkwood Lodge Door County, as well as supporting sponsors Wild Tomato and Ecology & Base Camp Coffee Bar.

Birds of Chicago and Luther Dickinson & The Cooperators will perform at DCA at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 21. Tickets for the concert range from $25 to $48, or $10 for students age 18 and under. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org

