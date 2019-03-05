DCappella w/Vintage Mix
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
DCappella, Disney Music Group’s new a cappella group featuring 7 world class vocalists, will embark on its first North American tour in January 2019. Created by Disney and contemporary a cappella legend Deke Sharon (Pitch Perfect, The Sing Off and much more), the tour will appeal to fans of both Disney and a cappella with their modern a cappella versions of Disney hits.
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Live Music/Performance