De La Buena w/Hot By Ziggy

It’s the first World Cup Friday in the Fanzone!

Catch World Cup matches starting at 7AM and food from Red Light Ramen by Ardent, FreshFin Poké & Milwaukee Pretzel Company.

Live music starts at 5PM with Hot By Ziggy's amalgamation of reggae, funk, rock and storyteller originals that get the audience jumping and grooving.

Then at 8PM, hometown favorite De La Buena brings their electrifying Afro-Cuban and Latin Jazz to the Fanzone! The group started as a trio and has grown to a powerful ten-piece band over the past 13 years. Whether you pack your dancing shoes or are just there to listen & groove, De La Buena entertains big time.

Plus, our Vendor Village continues! >>

Too Much Metal

Africa Alive

The Bezert

East Side Pilates

Joaquin Rojas

Stefans Soccer

Foamation

More details and match schedule at nomadfanzone.com!