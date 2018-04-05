Dead Horses record release

On Dead Horses’ new album ‘My Mother the Moon’ (out April 6), lead singer/songwriter Sarah Vos writes her own gospel. Utilizing the raw, understated intimacy that drove the 4-piece to the height of Wisconsin’s burgeoning music scene, she offers an intricate case study on catharsis and redemption at a time when both are in short supply – stories of human nature, of working class men and women in rural America, and a fearless examination of her own spirituality.