Deadly Dividends - A Murder Mystery Fundraiser

A Murder Mystery Comedy

by Dick and Vickie Katschke

Join us for our Murder Mystery Fundraiser in the Marla Eichmann Studio Theater. Enjoy this interactive murder mystery complete with an appetizer buffet, full cash bar and your chance to win valuable raffle prizes. Have a great time and enjoy a tax write-off!

Welcome to Worldwide Mega Corporation's annual Stockholders' Meeting and Employee of the Year Awards Celebration. This year, the corporation's president Donald Trumpet has scheduled a special surprise: he'll unveil the long-awaited Internal Auditor's Report that details all the corporate budget misappropriations, office romances, and internal politics. Don't be surprised if some heads should roll -- literally.

Performed in the Marla Eichmann Studio Theater.

Tickets – $40

Groups of 8 or more – $35

$3 per ticket fee for online order / $1 per ticket fee for phone order

Doors open at 7 PM, Mystery starts at 7:30 PM

This is a Special Event – Pick and Choose Flex Vouchers, Sunset Vouchers, Sunset Gift Certificates, Entertainment Coupons, or any Sunset Playhouse special offers, are not valid for this show.