Dean Meeker: Myths and Masquerades

Dean Meeker (1920–2002) was instrumental in shaping the world of printmaking. In 1950, he established the first university class in serigraphy at University of Wisconsin–Madison, which moved serigraphy from the commercial realm to wider use as a fine art process. Myths and Masquerades presents a collection of larger-than-life characters drawn from literature, history, and mythology. Meeker’s works have been shown in exhibitions at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City, and the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.