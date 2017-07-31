Deb Marett's Narrative Painted Portraits—FAMOUS Exhibit Opens at Inspiration Studios

Event time: 5-8:30pm

Inspiration Studios will feature the FAMOUS art project of Deb Marett, portrait artist, during the month of August. FAMOUS tells the stories, via narrative painted portraits, of thirteen remarkable people who viewers may have never met.

An Opening Reception is scheduled for Saturday, August 5, from 5:00 to 8:30pm at Inspiration Studios, 1500 S. 73rd Street, West Allis. The reception is free and open to the public. The exhibit will run through August 27.

Featured among this collection are, to the casual observer, everyday, normal people, simply going about their work. But by the work they do, the way they live, and the people who are affected, it is evident that they live lives of intent and impact. They are much more worthy of our attention than many conventional celebrities.