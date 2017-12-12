December Coffee Talk at MOWA

Museum of Wisconsin Art 205 Veterans Ave., West Bend, Wisconsin 53095

On the third day of Christmas my true love sent to me: three contemporary works of music, two Wisconsin composers, and one toy pi-an-o! Join us for a spin on the holidays presented by musician Marty Butorac.

MOWA's admission fee is a membership. Memberships start at just $12.

Part of MOWA’s monthly Coffee Talks Programming

Info
Concerts, Museums & Tours
2623349638
