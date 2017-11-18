Deck the Streets Kickoff Event

Milwaukee Public Museum 800 W. Wells Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

The Milwaukee Public Museum is transforming the Streets of Old Milwaukee into a holiday wonderland! Be among the first to stroll the bedecked Streets and enjoy a day full of holiday programs, musical performances and family activities at our kickoff event on Saturday, November 18.

Info
Milwaukee Public Museum 800 W. Wells Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Kids & Family, Museums & Tours
4142782728
