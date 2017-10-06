St. Marcus Church announced the completion of a major pipe organ restoration project, which restored the church’s historic pipe organ that dated back to their first church building in 1881. The church is celebrating the restoration with a dedication concert on Friday, October 6 at 8 p.m., as well as dedication worship festivals on Sunday, October 8.

St. Marcus invites the community to enjoy the restored pipe organ during its dedication concert and worship festival, which are open and free to the public. Guests are asked to RSVP for the Friday dedication concert at www.organrestoration.org

Dedication Concert & Reception

Friday, October 6 at 8:00 p.m.

Reception includes hors d'oeuvres, beer, wine, coffee bar and desserts.

Featured concert organists include: Doris Rindfleisch, Karen Beaumont & Lynn Kozlowski

Complimentary admission. All donations will directly benefit the organ restoration project.

Dedication Worship Festival

Sunday, October 8 at 8 and 10:30 a.m. worship

Breakfast reception to follow each service.

Featured organists include: Pastor Mark Jeske, Joel Schwartz & Jeff Krumbein