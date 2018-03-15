Dee Alexander Quartet

Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities, UW-Parkside 900 Wood Rd., Kenosha, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53144

From a soft, sultry traditional ballad, to a contemporary Jazz-Funk groove; from a high flying swing, to a scat-filled romp, Dee Alexander delivers each style with a passion and love of music that comes across in each and every note, and with a style and grace that is truly her own.

Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities, UW-Parkside 900 Wood Rd., Kenosha, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53144
262-595-2564
