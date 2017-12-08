Deer Creek Holiday Open House

Come warm up by the fireplace, tour the beautiful Heritage Deer Creek senior living community and enjoy some hot apple cider, coffee and pastries.

Help support the ERAs Senior Network Holiday Giving Program. Each year, thanks to the generous support from the community, up to 599 low-income seniors and adults with disabilities in Waukesha County receive a holiday care package. These care packages are filled with practical items to help each individual manage their basic needs and make their holiday brighter. For many, this is the only present they will receive. Please consider donating a $10 gift card to Walgreens or Pick ‘n Save, a $5 gift card to McDonalds, gripper socks or Forever U.S. postage stamps.

RSVP (appreciated but not necessary) to (262) 789-6600.