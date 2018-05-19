Maybe you’ve seen him on “The O’Reilly Factor”. Perhaps you remember him from his days as anchor of the “Weekend Update” segment on “Saturday Night Live.”

He was a regular contributor for “The O’Reilly Factor” on the FOX News Channel, Dennis Miller is also an award-winning comedian, talk-show host, sports commentator, actor, author, and television personality. After captivating audiences on “Saturday Night Live” from 1985 to 1991, he went on to earn five Emmy and three Writers Guild of America awards for his critically acclaimed talk show, “Dennis Miller Live.” Miller is also the author of the New York Times best sellers The Rants; Ranting Again; I Rant, Therefore I Am; and The Rant Zone.