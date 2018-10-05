FREE DENTAL CARE DAY!!! Advanced Dental Treatment Center is hosting their 2nd Annual Dentistry From the Heart event Oct 5th 2018. This is a community event to help out those that can't get dental care else where. Individuals age 18 and older are welcome to chose between a FREE filling, extraction, or cleaning. Registration starts at 7:30 AM. Guests are encouraged to come early since it's a first come first served basis. First 30 patients are guaranteed to be seen. Registrations starts at 7:30 AM!