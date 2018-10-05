Dentistry From The Heart
Advanced Dental Treatment Center 10707 W. Beloit Road, Greenfield, Wisconsin 53228
FREE DENTAL CARE DAY!!! Advanced Dental Treatment Center is hosting their 2nd Annual Dentistry From the Heart event Oct 5th 2018. This is a community event to help out those that can't get dental care else where. Individuals age 18 and older are welcome to chose between a FREE filling, extraction, or cleaning. Registration starts at 7:30 AM. Guests are encouraged to come early since it's a first come first served basis. First 30 patients are guaranteed to be seen. Registrations starts at 7:30 AM!
Info
Advanced Dental Treatment Center 10707 W. Beloit Road, Greenfield, Wisconsin 53228 View Map
Activist, Benefits / Charity, Health