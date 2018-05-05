Derby Dash 5K Run/Walk

Whitnall Park Franklin, Wisconsin

The Derby Dash Run/Walk is sponsored by the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin. It is a community-building event and an opportunity for individuals and families to raise awareness about the importance of kidney health and the lifesaving treatments of dialysis and transplantation.

- 5K run/walk and 1-mile walk

- live entertainment

- concessions/beer garden/kids games

- long-sleeved t-shirt

- age category medals

Info
Whitnall Park Franklin, Wisconsin
Benefits / Charity, Kids & Family, Runs/Walks
414-897-8669
