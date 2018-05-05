Derby Dash 5K Run/Walk
Whitnall Park Franklin, Wisconsin
The Derby Dash Run/Walk is sponsored by the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin. It is a community-building event and an opportunity for individuals and families to raise awareness about the importance of kidney health and the lifesaving treatments of dialysis and transplantation.
- 5K run/walk and 1-mile walk
- live entertainment
- concessions/beer garden/kids games
- long-sleeved t-shirt
- age category medals
