DesignMil Presentations + After Party

Stamm Technologies 1207 W Canal Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

DesignMil is a one day collaborative event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin that connects nonprofits with designers to create work that elevates their identity, branding, or otherwise visual needs.

At 7:30pm, creatives will share their works benefiting their nonprofit client with the community. Nonprofit organizations are encouraged invite key stakeholders including staff, board members and others.

Stamm Technologies 1207 W Canal Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Benefits / Charity, Volunteers
