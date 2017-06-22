Devil in the Outhouse

Event time: 6:30-8:30pm

Is it country blues, folk rock, or neo-traditional acoustic Americana? It’s hard to say – and anyway it wouldn’t be true. Certainly you will hear echoes of everything from blues to country, both traditional and homemade, but do we really have to put a label on it? Let’s just say it’s good honest American music played by good honest American men – and you just might just like it.

Please note that there is a $5 per vehicle park use fee. It’s free if you have a state park sticker.

Price: $17.00 Adults, $15 Senior/Student/Military, $8 Youth