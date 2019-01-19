Devil In A Woodpile with Pay The Devil

Join us at Pabst Brewery & Taproom and witness the night we Pay the Devil to jump out of a Woodpile. It doesn't get any weirder than that friends.

Chicago's Devil in a Woodpile, play blues. They also play country. Ragtime. Hot Jazz. Hillbilly. It's all the same to them. It's all taken from the same deep, muddy well called American Music that existed long before wise guy marketing goons and inter-web algorithms decided to categorize and sub-categorize the whole mess.

Rick Cookin' Sherry (vocal, harp, washboard, etc)

Joel Paterson (guitar)

Beau Sample (bass)

Opening up the show is Milwaukee's own Pay The Devil

Pay the Devil got together in the winter of 2011 and has been playing around the Milwaukee area ever since. Playing original tunes in a variety of styles alongside an assortment of bluegrass and old-time standards, sea shanties, folk, Irish traditional, and country music, this five-piece made up of a guitar, mandolin, banjo, upright bass, and washboard (spoons and assorted other hillbilly percussive instruments) puts on a fun live show filled with foot-stomping, thigh-slapping music, and enough hollering to go around. Our favorite descriptions we have heard are “Shantygrass” and "Riotgrass".

Tickets:

$10 Advance / $12 DOS

Great Lakes Galley kitchen @ Pabst Brewery is open noon - 9pm

