Devon Seafood + Steak Wine and Chocolate Pairing Event
Devon Seafood + Steak 5715 N. Bayshore Dr., Glendale, Wisconsin 53217
Mix things up and have dessert first. You're invited to an exclusive wine tasting at Devon Seafood + Steak, featuring chocolate pairings made in-house by Kilwins Chocolate Shop. Enjoy dinner after the tasting with $15 off your purchase of $50 or more. The cost is $25 per person. Reservations are recommended: 414.967.9790
Info
