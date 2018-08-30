Chicago Tribute Anthology (6pm)

5 – 9 pm

Happy Hour at 5pm

Music starts at 6pm

Jazz in the Park is Milwaukee’s favorite free, outdoor, summer music series, featuring an eclectic lineup of jazz, big band, funk, R & B, reggae, blues and more. Performers come from across town or across the country. Concerts take place Thursday evenings, 5pm-9pm from May 31 through August 30th, in Cathedral Square Park. Music starts at 6pm, but stop by early for Jazz in the Park Happy Hour and get great drink specials from 5-6pm!

Chicago Tribute Anthology (CTA) performs the music of one of the most popular and enduring bands of all time, Chicago! With a driving rhythm section, powerful horns, and

authentic vocals CTA faithfully recreates the unique sound of the early years of Chicago down to the last musical detail, presenting a concert experience like no other.