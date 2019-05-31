Diane Coffee w/Disq

The ever-evolving spectacle that is Diane Coffee – the gender and genre-bending alter ego of former Foxygen drummer Shaun Fleming – returns to The Back Room on the heels of his new album ‘Internet Arms’, a swan dive into a lush, digital glam wonderland. His anxieties became his muse as his writing explored the scenarios of a dystopian future and shaped the sound of the new album, gravitating toward synths, electronic drums and other futuristic sounds from the past and present. While this album marks a significant new phase for Fleming, Diane Coffee will endure as a fluid form of expression, continuing to defy expectations of sound and genre while remaining as enigmatic and exuberant as ever.