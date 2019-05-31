Diane Coffee w/Disq

The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

The ever-evolving spectacle that is Diane Coffee – the gender and genre-bending alter ego of former Foxygen drummer Shaun Fleming – returns to The Back Room on the heels of his new album ‘Internet Arms’, a swan dive into a lush, digital glam wonderland. His anxieties became his muse as his writing explored the scenarios of a dystopian future and shaped the sound of the new album, gravitating toward synths, electronic drums and other futuristic sounds from the past and present. While this album marks a significant new phase for Fleming, Diane Coffee will endure as a fluid form of expression, continuing to defy expectations of sound and genre while remaining as enigmatic and exuberant as ever.

The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
