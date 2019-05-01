UWM's Distinguished Lecture Series: Diane Guerrero
UWM Student Union 2200 E Kenwood Blvd, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
UWM’s Distinguished Lecture Series welcomes Diane Guerrero—an outspoken advocate for commonsense, comprehensive immigration reform. In her memoir, In the Country We Love, she details her life as the citizen-daughter of undocumented parents and her long struggle dealing with the consequences of the broken immigration system. Guerrero will speak about her personal story of how she transformed her situation into a platform for advocacy and activism.
View Map
