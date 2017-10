Barricade your doors and start looking for weapons -- the dead are rising from their graves! Can the adventuring party survive the horrors of...the MIL-Walking Dead?

With the help of Gamemaster James Boland, a few key audience suggestions and the hallowed FATE COIN -- they just may! Either way, it's going to be hilarious.

No Dice: Improv DnD recreates the experience of a tabletop roleplaying game, live and on stage with some of Milwaukee's best improv comedians. There's only one catch -- with no dice, what happens in the adventure is left entirely up to the audience and performers!

YOUR suggestions will help create an epic comic adventure, featuring accompaniment by our very own bards, Brian Bayer and Jessie Frankie Kanter! This is one RPG experience that you won't soon forget!

It all takes place at Urban Harvest Brewing Company, where they brew hand-crafted ales and lagers in small batches several times a week. This creates a versatile line-up of beers to choose from, as well as adventurous seasonal and specialty brews.

Enjoy a pint or two before, during and after the show!