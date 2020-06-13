Join Voces Saturday, June 13th from Noon-2pm for an exciting and important Digital Day of Action!

Think of this as a social justice team party! Bring a friend!

What: A day of action to encourage our friends, family and community to take actions that will have dramatic and progressive results such as: (1) Participating in the 2020 Census; (2) Registering to vote; and (3) Joining our grassroots effort to mobilize youth and communities of color.

Why: This is the moment to raise our voices and our political power! We need to be counted in the Census to get funding and political representation. We need to VOTE. We need to unite to support each other and fight for change.

Time: The event starts at 12pm Noon. The training will begin on the hour.

Agenda: We'll have an introduction and training session. Don't worry- you don't have to be 'an expert'! We'll give you all the tools you need to make a difference, it's so easy! Voces staff will be there to help guide you. Think of this as a team party!

How: We'll be using Zoom which allows large groups of people to join together at once. You can use your phone or a computer. If you have neither or no wifi- you can still participate!

Zoom Registration or an account is not needed, just click on the link day of. You will need a password. We will share the password closer to the date.

Link to the event is:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6827647412?pwd=dy9EeGN2SVVDQ0F0NEQwdTVvakMwQT09

For questions just text or call Albert at: (920) 600-7221