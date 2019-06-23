Dimension Design, Build, Remodel to Host Open House Tour and Social at Sussex Model Home

Dimension Design, Build, Remodel, Inc., a Brookfield-based award-winning design/build remodeling firm and new home builder, announced it will host a free open house tour and social at its Draceana model home, W238 N7540 High Ridge Dr. in Sussex on Sun., June 23. The Draceana is a “Step Beyond Green to Healthy Home,” which was designed and built using healthier building materials and processes.

The model home is open from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., with a tour led by Dimension Design, Build, Remodel staff and Jonathan Synovic, founder of the Step Beyond Green to Healthy Home, to take place at 2 p.m. Light refreshments will be served following the tour.

“We are asked every day how to make a home healthy,” said David Kallie, CR, CAPS, owner of Dimension Design, Build, Remodel. “Our model home in Sussex is a wonderful example of how to construct a dwelling that is healthy for the people and pets that live in it. As a wide variety of harmful health conditions are linked to the products and chemicals in our homes, we have minimized the chemicals and unhealthy products in the Draceana model and incorporate those same concepts in other homes we build and remodeling projects we complete.”

The “healthy home” building practices used on the model include paints and stains with low volatile organic compounds (VOCs), a motion-activated air scrubber to eliminate exhaust odors and toxins from the garage, hard surface flooring, quartz countertops, formaldehyde-free cabinets with low VOCs, a multi-zoned clean air system with an ultra-violet light and MERV 13 filter, a whole house water purification system with reverse osmosis, split-level electric for reduced electromagnetic radiation, a whole house central vacuum, and LED recessed can lights.

The Draceana is a 2,580 square foot ranch home with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two-car garage. The home features nine-foot ceilings on the main level and nine-foot basement walls, with fiber cement siding, a partial stone veneer exterior, solid wood doors and trim, aluminum clad windows, and tray ceilings in all bedrooms.

The model was awarded “Best in Construction” at the 2018 Metropolitan Builders Association Parade of Homes based on quality and selection of construction materials, quality of workmanship, attention to detail, best use of site constraints, and overall appearance. It also received a bronze award for “Best Overall Model Home.”

Those wishing to attend the free open house and tour are asked to call 262-402-6602 to reserve a spot.