Dine & Donate to Support HeartLove Place

Join us the week of November 12-16, 2017 for the kickoff event to the annual Friends of HeartLove fundraising campaign. During this week, participating Milwaukee restaurants have each selected one day where 15% of all proceeds will be donated to HeartLove Place. Grab your family, a friend, or coworker and click on the button below to sign up today. Don't forget to say you are Dining for HeartLove when you arrive!