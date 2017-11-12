Dine & Donate to Support HeartLove Place
HeartLove Place 3229 N. Martin Luther King Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Join us the week of November 12-16, 2017 for the kickoff event to the annual Friends of HeartLove fundraising campaign. During this week, participating Milwaukee restaurants have each selected one day where 15% of all proceeds will be donated to HeartLove Place. Grab your family, a friend, or coworker and click on the button below to sign up today. Don't forget to say you are Dining for HeartLove when you arrive!
HeartLove Place 3229 N. Martin Luther King Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
