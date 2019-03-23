Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show Milwaukee
DoubleTree Milwaukee Downtown 611 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
You’ll solve a hilarious mystery while you enjoy a fantastic four-course plated dinner. A Prize Package awaits our Top Sleuth of the evening. But be careful! Everyone is a suspect, even you, and the killer might be at your table!
Info
DoubleTree Milwaukee Downtown 611 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Comedy, Theater & Dance