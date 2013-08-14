Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show
DoubleTree Milwaukee Downtown 611 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: Saturdays, 6:00pm-9:00pm
The Dinner Detective® is America’s largest interactive murder mystery comedy dinner show. You’ll solve a hilarious murder case while you enjoy a fantastic four-course plated dinner. A tantalizing Prize Package awaits our Top Sleuth of the evening. But be careful! Everyone is a suspect, even you, and the killer might be at your table!
Shows are held in a ballroom at the DoubleTree Milwaukee Downtown.
For more information, visit our website. Tickets can be purchased here.
Price: $69.95