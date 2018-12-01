The Dinosaur Show

to Google Calendar - The Dinosaur Show - 2018-12-01 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Dinosaur Show - 2018-12-01 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Dinosaur Show - 2018-12-01 15:00:00 iCalendar - The Dinosaur Show - 2018-12-01 15:00:00

Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027

Make no bones about it - The Dinosaur Show is sure to tickle your funny bone and stimulate your imagination. Join paleontologist Dr. Dino Sawyer in exploring scientific theories (as well as some improbable ones) that explain what was and what might have been in the Age of the Dinosaurs. Mesner Puppet Theater digs into the past using hand, rod, shadow and body puppets to bring this prehistoric tale to life.

MesnerPuppets.org

Info
Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027 View Map
Kids & Family
262-670-0560
to Google Calendar - The Dinosaur Show - 2018-12-01 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Dinosaur Show - 2018-12-01 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Dinosaur Show - 2018-12-01 15:00:00 iCalendar - The Dinosaur Show - 2018-12-01 15:00:00