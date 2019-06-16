Dio Returns w/Love/Hate

The most buzzed-about tour in the heavy metal world – the DIO RETURNS Tour featuring the Ronnie James Dio hologram – is finally coming to the United States this spring and summer with a stop at the Pabst Theater!

The DIO RETURNS U.S. Tour will feature a line-up of DIO bandmembers of 17 years performing aside the stunning Ronnie James Dio hologram. This 90-minute celebration of Ronnie James Dio will include all of the great fan favorites – such as “Holy Diver,” “King of Rock N’ Roll” and “We Rock” – taking fans on a DIO journey from Rainbow to Black Sabbath, to his own DIO material – with the legend himself!