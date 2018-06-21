The People Brothers Band (6pm)

5 – 9 pm

Happy Hour at 5pm

Music starts at 6pm

Jazz in the Park is Milwaukee’s favorite free, outdoor, summer music series, featuring an eclectic lineup of jazz, big band, funk, R & B, reggae, blues and more. Performers come from across town or across the country. Concerts take place Thursday evenings, 5pm-9pm from May 31 through August 30th, in Cathedral Square Park. Music starts at 6pm, but stop by early for Jazz in the Park Happy Hour and get great drink specials from 5-6pm!

One of the staples of Madison’s vibrant music scene, The People Brothers Band has been spreading their brand of Rhythm and Soul around the Upper Midwest for nine years. Currently working on their second studio album, the band is known for energetic live shows and ability to connect with the audience. The band is the winner of the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Award for 2014 Soul/R&B Band of the Year and the Madison Area Music Award for 2017 Pop/R&B Artist of the Year, 2015 .