We Six (6pm)

5 – 9 pm

Happy Hour at 5pm

Music starts at 6pm

Jazz in the Park is Milwaukee’s favorite free, outdoor, summer music series, featuring an eclectic lineup of jazz, big band, funk, R & B, reggae, blues and more. Performers come from across town or across the country. Concerts take place Thursday evenings, 5pm-9pm from May 31 through August 30th, in Cathedral Square Park. Music starts at 6pm, but stop by early for Jazz in the Park Happy Hour and get great drink specials from 5-6pm!

From hard bop to world beats, original compositions to soulful standards, We Six explores the full range of jazz in their straight-ahead style. A consistent favorite of festivals and clubs, this group is currently in its 16th season of residency at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music where the members teach and perform regularly in concert. We Six features trumpeter Eric Jacobson, tenor saxophonist Eric Schoor, guitarist Paul Silbergleit, pianist Mark Davis, bassist Jeff Hamann, and drummer Dave Bayles. They have appeared in concert with jazz luminaries such as Benny Golson, Phil Woods, Charles McPherson, Slide Hampton, Eric Alexander and Brian Lynch.